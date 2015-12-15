MADRID Dec 15 Creditor banks are ready to extend a 210 million euro ($229 million) lifeline to debt-laden Spanish energy and engineering firm Abengoa over the next six weeks in exchange for a new viability plan, two sources familiar with the matter said.

The funds would be disbursed in two tranches, with a first 110 million euro payment taking place in December and an additional 100 million euros next month if Lazard, which advises Abengoa, put forward a credible restructuring plan by Jan. 18.

Although lenders are still pushing for Abengoa to obtain alternative funding by its own means, they are also discussing the possibility that the Spanish government and international investment funds could participate in the 110 million euro credit line, the sources said. ($1 = 0.9154 euros) (Reporting by Julien Toyer and Carlos Ruano; editing by Adrian Croft)