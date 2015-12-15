MADRID Dec 15 Creditor banks are ready to
extend a 210 million euro ($229 million) lifeline to debt-laden
Spanish energy and engineering firm Abengoa over the
next six weeks in exchange for a new viability plan, two sources
familiar with the matter said.
The funds would be disbursed in two tranches, with a first
110 million euro payment taking place in December and an
additional 100 million euros next month if Lazard, which advises
Abengoa, put forward a credible restructuring plan by Jan. 18.
Although lenders are still pushing for Abengoa to obtain
alternative funding by its own means, they are also discussing
the possibility that the Spanish government and international
investment funds could participate in the 110 million euro
credit line, the sources said.
($1 = 0.9154 euros)
(Reporting by Julien Toyer and Carlos Ruano; editing by Adrian
Croft)