By Julien Toyer and Carlos Ruano
MADRID, Dec 15 Creditor banks are ready to
extend a short-term cash lifeline to debt-laden Spanish energy
group Abengoa to avert what would be Spain's
biggest-ever bankruptcy, according to sources, but the firm's
future beyond January remains unclear.
The banks' are prepared to offer the company 210 million
euros ($229 million) so it can pay salaries and maintain current
operations, according to the two banking sources familiar with
the matter, in the latest twist in talks that began last month
to ensure that Abengoa stays afloat.
Abengoa declined to comment, as did a steering committee
representing its roughly 200 creditor banks worldwide.
The company, which started out 70 years ago as a business to
design and make electricity meters in Seville, southern Spain,
is now a renewable energy giant operating in a dozen countries
across four continents.
It has been praised by politicians including U.S. President
Barack Obama for its solar-thermal plants which produce clean
electricity at a competitive price in places such as the Mojave
desert in Arizona and South Africa's Northern Cape province.
But its aggressive expansion into the clean energy business
since 2007 has been fuelled by taking on huge debts, which
finally brought the company to its knees this year when its
lenders refused to extend credit lines.
Its market value, which had risen rapidly to top 4 billion
euros last year, has since plunged by more than 90 percent -
with investors fearing the firm could collapse under its debt,
and unsettled by its opaque and tightly-controlled financial
structure, still in the hands of the Benjumea founding family.
Although there is no official figure for the firm's total
financial liabilities, separate sources familiar with the matter
say they total at least 25 billion euros, 80 percent of which
sits with lenders such as Santander, HSBC and
Credit Agricole.
Under Spanish law, Abengoa has until mid-April next year to
reach an agreement with creditors to avoid a full-blown
insolvency process and the country's biggest bankruptcy on
record.
The banking sources say the way forward is for them to take
a deep haircut on their debt in exchange for a controlling stake
in the company so that they can refloat it and sell it at a
better price later on in a bid to minimise their losses.
"Abengoa has functioning assets turning steady cash, a
(project) pipeline worth 8 billion euros and a stake in Abengoa
Yield worth more than 600 million euros," said one of the
sources, a banker who is involved in the negotiations.
"But no other firm I have worked with has the level of
sophistication and complexity of Abengoa. It's mainly because of
the main shareholder, so that's something that needs to be dealt
with," the banker added.
CASH CRUNCH
The sources said Abengoa's current cash crunch was triggered
in early August when Spanish banks withdrew 650 million euros in
credit lines and guarantees in a matter of hours following the
announcement of a rights issue by the group only two days after
it had denied such a possibility in an earnings presentation.
Abengoa announced on Nov. 13 that it had found an investor
to inject 350 million euros but the deal was called off on Nov.
24, forcing Abengoa to enter into pre-insolvency proceedings the
following day.
Creditor banks have since asked Abengoa to find alternative
funding by its own means, including through a sale of its 43
percent stake in U.S.-listed Abengoa Yield.
Although new talks on emergency financing are due to take
place on Wednesday, the banks - which could take a big hit on
their 2015 earnings if the company goes bust by the end of
December - are now working on a plan to get the firm running
until January, the sources said.
Lenders are ready to disburse 110 million euros in December,
as well as an additional 100 million euros next month if Lazard,
which is advising Abengoa, puts forward a credible restructuring
plan by Jan. 18, the sources said.
The banks have also approached Spain's government lending
arm, the Official Credit Institute (ICO), about a potential loan
of 15 million to 20 million euros as part of the 110 million
euro credit line, the sources added.
The ICO declined to comment.
The creditor banks were also holding talks on Tuesday with
international investment funds about a potential participation,
although the funds are unlikely to agree, the sources said.
There was also further evidence of Abengoa's shaky finances
in the latest annual accounts of its majority shareholder,
according to a document seen by Reuters on Tuesday.
Inversion Corporativa (IC), the vehicle through which
Abengoa's Benjumea founding family and its business partners
control the company, put up part of its controlling stake as
collateral for a 100 million euro loan last year, the document
showed.
This meaning that IC, which entered pre-insolvency in
November at the same time as Abengoa, could see its control over
the energy firm reduced if it fails to repay the loan.
Despite repeated attempts, Reuters has not been able to
reach the founding family, and Abengoa has declined to provide a
contact.
IC posted a profit of 63.6 million euros in 2014, of which
12.9 million euros was distributed as a dividend, last year's
accounts showed.
($1 = 0.9069 euros)
