BRIEF-Tower Resources says board now considering alternatives for co
* Applied for suspension of trading in co's ordinary shares on AIM from 7:30 a.m Friday pending clarification of its financial circumstances
(Corrects ric of Abengoa Yield, changes "company" to "loan" in second graph)
MADRID Dec 24 Spanish thermal solar power and electrical engineering firm Abengoa signed an agreement with its creditor banks on Thursday for a 106- million-euro ($116.1 million) credit line to help avert what would be Spain's biggest-ever bankruptcy.
The loan will be used for general corporate necessities, Abengoa said in a statement to the stock market regulator. It is using some shares held in the affiliate Abengoa Yield as collateral for the loan, it said. ($1 = 0.9130 euros) (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Tomas Cobos)
* Applied for suspension of trading in co's ordinary shares on AIM from 7:30 a.m Friday pending clarification of its financial circumstances
NEW YORK, May 11 Hedge fund Elliott Management Corp filed a lawsuit against Energy Future Holdings Corp on Thursday, claiming that the bankrupt power company has prevented it from pursuing better options for it as its $18.7 billion deal with NextEra Energy Inc falters.