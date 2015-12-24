(Corrects ric of Abengoa Yield, changes "company" to "loan" in second graph)

MADRID Dec 24 Spanish thermal solar power and electrical engineering firm Abengoa signed an agreement with its creditor banks on Thursday for a 106- million-euro ($116.1 million) credit line to help avert what would be Spain's biggest-ever bankruptcy.

The loan will be used for general corporate necessities, Abengoa said in a statement to the stock market regulator. It is using some shares held in the affiliate Abengoa Yield as collateral for the loan, it said. ($1 = 0.9130 euros) (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Tomas Cobos)