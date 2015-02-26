* Spanish firm raising debt for first time since sell-off
LONDON, Feb 26 (IFR) - Abengoa is gearing up to issue a
US$300m exchangeable bond, which will be the firm's first
attempt to tap the public debt markets since the steep sell-off
in its bonds late last year.
The bonds exchange into Abengoa Yield, a yieldco which farms
off its operating assets into a US-listed entity that is run for
dividends. Earlier this year, Abengoa sold down its stake from
64% to 51% in the yieldco. It has stated that it intends to
reduce its stake further, to around 40%.
The new deal will be another step towards deconsolidating
the yieldco from Abengoa's balance sheet, which will remove
billions of dollars in non-recourse liabilities from the Spanish
company's accounts.
The Spanish engineering and clean energy focused attention
on its Byzantine accounts in November after it reclassified a
Green bond, with a corporate guarantee, as non-recourse debt.
Investors were initially spooked, which caused the company's
share price to tumble 66% over two days and its 500m 5.5% 2021
bond to spike to double-digit yields. ID:nL6N0T446X]
But both bonds and equity have recovered from their lows, as
Abengoa has taken a number of steps including selling down part
of its stake in Abengoa Yield and setting up a joint-venture
with infrastructure investor EIG Global Energy Partners.
The 2021 bond plummeted by more than thirty points over two
days to a cash price low of 62 on November 11, according to
Tradeweb. The bond has now regained most of its lost ground,
however, and is now bid at 94.5.
Citigroup and Bank of America Merrill Lynch are global
coordinators on the two-year exchangeable bond, with HSBC and
Morgan Stanley as joint bookrunners.
WHY NOW?
This new attempt to tap the market has surprised some
high-yield bond investors, who attending a meeting in London on
February 11 and 12, as the company's management recently told
them that they were not looking to raise new debt imminently.
A spokesperson for the Spanish firm explained the company's
rationale.
"We did not need to issue this exchangeable bond in the same
way that we usually issue bonds in order to refinance our
upcoming maturities," the spokesperson said.
"We just saw an opportunity to monetise our shareholding in
Abengoa Yield at a premium and also remove the overhang that was
created on its shares after communicating that Abengoa intended
to reduce its share of Abengoa Yield to approximately 40%."
While the company has said the deal is not a refinancing
exercise, the new deal will effectively plug a gap left by a
convertible bond that investors recently put back to Abengoa.
Abengoa had a 250m 4.5% February 2017 convertible bond,
which became puttable in February. Market concerns over
repayment of this bond were so strong in November that it was
bid at a yield-to-put of 54% at one point, according to an
equity trader.
Holders of the convert took the first available opportunity
to make Abengoa to repay the bond, making use of the put option
in February.
The market has been rife with speculation that the
exchangeable is tied to its recently announced venture with EIG.
EIG and Abengoa are forming a new company called Abengoa
Projects Warehouse 1, which will acquire a portfolio of selected
Abengoa's projects under construction. EIG will hold 55% of the
equity with Abengoa holding a minority 45% stake.
The deal is due to close by the end of March, so the timing
of the convertible bond has led some to theorise that it is a
condition of the joint venture. The bond is due to settle three
weeks before the final closing date for the agreement with EIG.
"People have suggested that EIG would have asked Abengoa to
prove market access as a condition precedent before signing off
on this Warehouse deal," said an investor.
"It makes sense given all the concerns in November and the
long tie up nature of this deal that you need to make sure that
your co-investor is solvent and has no credit issues."
A spokesperson for Abengoa has denied the speculation, which
have been far reaching, even appearing in comments by some
equity analysts.
"This issuance has nothing to do with the EIG transaction
and no demands of that sort have been made," the spokesperson
added.
