UPDATE 1-Australia says would bar move of BHP Billiton offshore
* BHP could face civil penalties if Australia listing scrapped
LONDON, April 13 (IFR) - Spanish energy firm Abengoa is planning a 375m five-year non-call life bond following investor meetings this week, according to a lead bank on the deal.
Lunch meetings will take place in London and Paris on Tuesday, April 14, with separate teams attending, before continuing with a breakfast presentation and one-on-ones in London on Wednesday and one-one-ones in Frankfurt on Thursday. Leads are HSBC and Citigroup. (Reporting By Laura Benitez; Editing by Philip Wright)
* BHP could face civil penalties if Australia listing scrapped
WASHINGTON, May 3 The U.S. House of Representatives has scheduled a vote for Thursday on a Republican bill to repeal and replace Obamacare, House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy said on Wednesday, adding that he believes the party has enough support to pass the legislation. (Reporting by Richard Cowan; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh)