LONDON, April 13 (IFR) - Spanish energy firm Abengoa is planning a 375m five-year non-call life bond following investor meetings this week, according to a lead bank on the deal.

Lunch meetings will take place in London and Paris on Tuesday, April 14, with separate teams attending, before continuing with a breakfast presentation and one-on-ones in London on Wednesday and one-one-ones in Frankfurt on Thursday. Leads are HSBC and Citigroup. (Reporting By Laura Benitez; Editing by Philip Wright)