German property group TLG makes takeover offer for peer WCM
FRANKFURT, May 10 TLG Immobilien said it will make an offer for peer WCM, as the property group seeks to expand its commercial real estate portfolio in Germany.
LONDON, April 16 (IFR) - Spanish energy firm Abengoa has started marketing a five-year 375m non-call life bond at 7.5-7.75% including original issue discount, according to a lead bank on the deal.
Investor presentations started on Tuesday in Paris, and moved to London on Wednesday, where they were scheduled to end today in Frankfurt.
HSBC and Citigroup are global coordinators, while Bankia, Credit Agricole CIB, Morgan Stanley, Natixis, Santander, and Societe Generale are passive bookrunning managers.
The transaction is expected to be rated B2/B/B. (Reporting By Laura Benitez, Editing by Helene Durand)
FRANKFURT, May 10 TLG Immobilien said it will make an offer for peer WCM, as the property group seeks to expand its commercial real estate portfolio in Germany.
FRANKFURT, May 10 German sportswear maker Adidas is selling its golf equipment and clothing brands TaylorMade, Adams Golf and Ashworth to private equity firm KPS Capital Partners, taking a hit to its earnings.