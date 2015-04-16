LONDON, April 16 (IFR) - Spanish energy firm Abengoa has started marketing a five-year 375m non-call life bond at 7.5-7.75% including original issue discount, according to a lead bank on the deal.

Investor presentations started on Tuesday in Paris, and moved to London on Wednesday, where they were scheduled to end today in Frankfurt.

HSBC and Citigroup are global coordinators, while Bankia, Credit Agricole CIB, Morgan Stanley, Natixis, Santander, and Societe Generale are passive bookrunning managers.

The transaction is expected to be rated B2/B/B. (Reporting By Laura Benitez, Editing by Helene Durand)