(Adds market comments)
By Laura Benitez and Robert Smith
LONDON, April 16 (IFR) - Spanish energy firm Abengoa is
primed to issue its first benchmark bond deal since it came
under scrutiny late last year for its debt accounting
procedures.
On Thursday, the borrower started marketing a 375m
five-year non-call life bond at 7.5%-7.75%, including original
issue discount, which is substantiality higher than the coupon
on its previous deal.
Despite the market's rally, that 265m 2019 Green bond is
bid at 7.43% on Thursday morning, according to Tradeweb, having
priced at 5.5% in September last year.
Investors said they still had concerns about the clean
energy firm, rated B2/B/B, after it reclassified a guaranteed
corporate bond as non-recourse debt last November, triggering a
sharp sell-off in its debt.
One market source said the company is hoping to clear the
new issue at 7.5%.
"The wider end of price talk looks slightly attractive in
comparison to where its outstanding bonds are trading, although
at 7.5% it's not that great, especially as there is so much
supply in the market," one investor said.
But another said the deal will likely get done due to the
relatively small size. HSBC and Citigroup are global
coordinators, while Bankia, Credit Agricole CIB, Morgan Stanley,
Natixis, Santander, and Societe Generale are passive
bookrunners.
"The leads have probably underwritten this which is why
we've seen the OID added. The issuer will want the low coupon
down on paper and for bonds to trade in line with the existing
cash prices," he added.
Investors also puzzled over the stated rationale for issuing
the bond, which Abengoa says is to repay a portion of its 500m
8.5% senior unsecured 2016 notes before their maturity date.
Abengoa released figures in December 2014 which stated that
its 702m revolving loan facility was only 180m drawn, but
during a capital markets meeting last week revealed it had drawn
down another 500m.
Abengoa could not be reached for comment after repeated
attempts by IFR to contact the company.
(Reporting By Laura Benitez, Editing by Alex Chambers, Julian
Baker)