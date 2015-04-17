LONDON, April 17 (IFR) - Abengoa regained access to the bond
market this week, something that seemed impossible just six
months ago, but it had to pay a high price to convince badly
burnt investors to buy its debt.
The Spanish clean energy firm paid substantially more than
when it last tapped the euro bond market, despite a revamped
effort to cut corporate costs.
The 375m deal came with a 7% coupon but at a cash price of
97.954 to yield 7.50%. On its previous euro foray in 2014, it
priced a 265m Green bond to yield just 5.5%.
That bond came under severe scrutiny after Abengoa
reclassified it as non-recourse debt. It was bid at 7.57% and a
cash price of 92.76 on Friday morning, according to Tradeweb.
The company announced the new trade, a five-year non-call
life bond, on Monday.
HSBC and Citigroup were global coordinators, while Bankia,
Credit Agricole CIB, Morgan Stanley, Natixis, Santander and
Societe Generale were passive bookrunners.
After a two-day roadshow, price talk emerged at 7.5%-7.75%
on Thursday, including an original issue discount, although
leads said the deal was always expected to clear at 7.5%.
According to some market players, the OID suited Abengoa,
which wanted the low coupon on paper and for the new bond to
trade in line with the cash prices of its outstanding notes.
"The 7.5% level was appropriate and this was the general
consensus amongst investors at the roadshow," said one lead.
"The pricing isn't a talking point. I think that it's
Abengoa's ability to access the market that is the real success
of the story."
Despite initial investor speculation that the lead banks
were underwriting the deal, they confirmed it had been fully
placed. The book was heard three times subscribed.
STALE NUMBERS
While some buyers think Abengoa has turned a corner - and
seized the opportunity to buy the credit at higher yields -
others say issues around transparency and liquidity still lurk
below the surface.
Several investors baulked at the fact that the company
issued the new bond off of December financials, providing only
unaudited preliminary figures for the first quarter of 2015.
"The company told investors last week that they maxed out
their term-loan facility in the first quarter, but it isn't
disclosed anywhere in the documents," said a hedge fund
investor.
The drawdown of the facility was a red flag for another
investor, who questioned whether proceeds from the new deal were
really being put aside to fund a bond maturing next year.
"This is not really being done to repay the 2016 bond but to
fund their cash-burn today," he said.
Still another investor, who was formerly long on the name,
said he could not look at the deal until the company's
first-quarter figures were announced.
"It's too challenging," he said. "There's a lot of noise
around the name, and to be honest I'm sick of it."
IFR was unable to contact Abengoa for comment on Friday.
LIQUID OR NOT
Abengoa's stated corporate liquidity stands at 3bn, but
more than 1.2bn of its cash is trapped in confirming lines -
reverse factoring facilities linked to supplier payments. If
this is excluded from the cash figure, however, Abengoa would be
in breach of its bank loan covenants.
The second investor was shocked at the disclosure in the new
bond documents that the US$481m upfront payment from its APW1
joint venture with US infrastructure investor EIG is held in an
escrow account, subject to conditions linked to each project.
Abengoa had previously told investors that the money was
readily available.
The joint venture sees EIG take a 55% stake in a portfolio
of Abengoa's projects in the early development stage, but grants
EIG a preferential return on any projects sold - most likely to
Abengoa Yield, a US-listed yieldco that farms off its operating
assets.
Abengoa still owns a majority stake in the vehicle, but has
said it is planning to sell down below the 50% level in the
first half of 2015.
By marking its assets and liabilities as "held for sale",
Abengoa was able to effectively de-consolidate its billions of
dollars of project finance debt from the new bond's financials.
But bondholders are left wearing the risk if the sell-down
does not happen.
"These assets and liabilities would be fully consolidated
again," the deal documents said, "with corresponding increases
in our indebtedness."
(Reporting By Laura Benitez, Robert Smith; Editing by Helene
Durand, Alex Chambers, Marc Carnegie)