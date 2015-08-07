(Adds company's explanation for guarantee change)
By Robert Smith
LONDON, Aug 7 (IFR) - Abengoa has added five new guarantors
to eight high-yield bonds, according to notices posted to the
Luxembourg and London stock exchanges.
The notices state that the following companies are now
guarantors of the bonds: Abeinsa Asset Management, Abeinsa
Inversiones Latam, Abengoa Concessions, Abengoa Water, Siema
Technologies.
An Abengoa spokesperson said the guarantors have been added
because Spanish law has recently changed to allow limited
liability companies to guarantee corporate debt. The bonds'
guarantors also have to mirror those under Abengoa's syndicated
facilities.
The changes apply to the following bonds:
500m 8.5% 2016 Abengoa bond
US$650m 8.875% 2017 Abengoa Finance bond
550m 8.875% 2018 Abengoa Finance bond
265m 5.5% 2019 Abengoa Greenfield bond
US$300m 6.5% 2019 Abengoa Greenfield bond
US$450m 7.75% 2020 Abengoa Finance bond
375m 7% 2020 Abengoa Finance bond
500m 6% 2021 Abengoa Finance bond
