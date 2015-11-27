* Abengoa Yield's independence in spotlight
* Cross defaults raise concerns
* Asset sales scrutinised
By Robert Smith
LONDON, Nov 27 (IFR) - Abengoa's decision to seek creditor
protection has raised concerns around how insulated its
US-listed yieldco is from the unravelling finances of its
Spanish parent.
The main problem for Abengoa Yield is that it has bought all
of its assets from the troubled Spanish energy firm, which also
manages the day-to-day running of its projects.
The existence of cross-default clauses on Abengoa Yield's
project finance debt is particularly worrying, said investors.
Yieldcos allow companies to sell off operating assets into a
publicly traded entity. The pitch to equity investors is that
they are buying a stable dividend stock, which is not dependent
on the fortunes of the parent company.
But SunEdison's decision to stop selling assets to its two
yieldcos has highlighted their dependence on the financial
health of the parent.
Abengoa Yield has made efforts to ring-fence itself from
Abengoa, with its Spanish namesake selling down its majority
stake to 47% this year.
"We want to reinforce our autonomy from Abengoa to become a
completely independent company," said Abengoa Yield's then CEO
Javier Garoz on an investor call earlier this month.
But on Wednesday Abengoa Yield announced that Garoz had
stepped down and that Abengoa's CEO Santiago Seage would take
over his role.
"Imagine how people who own Yield's equity and bonds must
have felt when they saw that headline," said a credit analyst at
a UK asset manager.
Seage was the yieldco's CEO when it listed in 2014 but
departed to take over running parent company Abengoa earlier
this year. He resigned as Abengoa CEO on Friday, however.
Abengoa Yield has also been without a CFO since early
September, when Eduard Soler resigned with immediate effect.
One high-yield portfolio manager said he was "amazed" that
Abengoa Yield's bonds have held up so well during the
deteriorating situation.
The yieldco's US$255m 7% 2019 note is bid at 86.75 to yield
11.25%, according to Thomson Reuters data.
CROSS DEFAULTS
RBC equity analysts said this week that Abengoa filing for
bankruptcy would trigger cross defaults on debt backing projects
in the US, South Africa, Spain and Uruguay.
"Management has not yet begun preemptively working with
lenders to receive waivers or craft contingency plans but
expects to do so in the coming months, whether Abengoa needs to
file or not," the analysts said in the note published on Monday.
In the event of an Abengoa default, the US Department of
Energy can restrict cash distributions from its Solana and
Mojave solar projects.
Abengoa Yield's North American projects are its most prized
assets, contributing 45% of its revenues in the first nine
months of 2015.
Abengoa has said it will sell down its stake in the yieldco
to stump up cash. But it would need waivers from project finance
lenders to sell down below 35%, which could be difficult to
obtain given the recent uncertainty.
Abengoa also raised a US$130m margin loan last month from
TCI Fund Management, a high-profile UK hedge fund run by Chris
Hohn, who is best known for activist investment.
It posted a 14% stake in yield as collateral, which Hohn's
fund could end up owning in a default scenario.
INTERCOMPANY TRANSACTIONS
Several investors also noted that Spanish insolvency law has
a two-year "look-back" period, which could potentially examine
all intercompany transactions between Abengoa and Abengoa Yield
since its IPO in June 2014.
Abengoa has sold numerous assets to the yieldco during this
time, most recently two Spanish solar plants in September. These
assets were backed by a high-interest bridge loan from US hedge
fund Elliott Management until earlier this year.
"How fair value was determined on these assets will come
under scrutiny," said a second portfolio manager. "I think
people will have serious questions around what Yield's projects
are really worth."
The asset sales to Abengoa Yield had to gain approval from
the company's independent directors, who consulted third-party
reports to inform their judgement.
But several investors flagged concerns around the board's
composition. Four out of the five independent directors are
academics, with the youngest independent 68 years old.
Lead independent director Daniel Villalba, who became
chairman this week, was also an independent director at Abengoa
from 2005 to 2011.
A spokesperson for Abengoa and Abengoa Yield did not
immediately respond to a request for comment.
(Reporting by Robert Smith, editing by Alex Chambers, Julian
Baker)