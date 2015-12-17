* Quarterly dividend not paid on Tuesday
* Sustainability of future payments in question
By Robert Smith
LONDON, Dec 17 (IFR) - Abengoa Yield's later-than-expected
payment of its quarterly dividend has rattled some investors and
put under scrutiny the sustainability of the company's
distributions to shareholders.
Yieldcos allow energy companies to sell off operating assets
into a publicly traded entity. The pitch to equity investors is
that they are buying a stable dividend stock which is not
dependent on the fortunes of the parent company.
However, the start of restructuring talks with creditors by
Abengoa - the US-listed yieldco's largest shareholder - to stave
off a full-blown insolvency has raised questions about the
independence of Abengoa Yield from its Spanish namesake.
This is particularly due to the existence of cross-default
clauses on the yieldco's project finance debt.
The turmoil at Abengoa, which could lead to Spain's largest
bankruptcy on record, has led some investors to question whether
Abengoa Yield would pay an already agreed dividend this week.
"If I was a director, I wouldn't sign off on the dividend
now," said an equity investor at a hedge fund on Tuesday.
"The only reason to pay it would be to not decimate the
share price, but I don't see how their lenders would let around
US$40m leave the business."
The US-listed yieldco's board of directors signed off on a
US$0.43-a-share third-quarter dividend on November 5, which it
said it expected to pay "on or about December 15" and which will
total around US$43m.
Market sources said that the dividend was not actually paid
on Tuesday December 15, however. A source with knowledge of the
matter said it has not been cancelled and will be paid shortly.
NERVOUS LENDERS
But while this particular dividend payment appears safe, the
energy company's ability to keep returning large amounts of cash
to shareholders in future may not be, given that the company
could need to conserve funds due to its substantial corporate
debt.
Abengoa Yield increased its existing US$125m credit facility
by a further US$290m in July to fund new acquisitions, having
already raised a US$255m 7% 2019 bond in November 2014.
The company originally intended to refinance the increased
credit facility with another high-yield bond, but the 2019 note
is now yielding nearly 11% in the secondary market.
"It's clear that, right now, issuing a high-yield bond is
not a possibility," said then-CEO Javier Garoz on a November 6
investor call.
A credit analyst at an asset manager said that the firm's
lenders must be getting "very nervous".
"The market has figured out by now that their dividend isn't
sustainable. I think at this point, investors would appreciate
if they actually paid down some debt instead of paying it all
out to shareholders," he added.
To service this debt, Abengoa Yield relies on cash
distributions from its projects. Five of these projects have
cross-default clauses in the event of an Abengoa bankruptcy,
however, meaning lenders could halt cash moving up to their
parent company if waivers are not agreed.
In the event of an Abengoa default, the US Department of
Energy can also restrict cash distributions from its Solana and
Mojave solar projects.
These two projects alone account for more than a quarter of
Abengoa Yield's expected cashflows available for distribution
next year.
CASH-STRAPPED
Citigroup equity analyst Sophie Karp wrote in September that
dividend yields in the yieldco sector implied "significant
dividend cuts across the board", and lowered her forecast for
Abengoa Yield's dividend specifically.
"We see healthy cash balances but we estimate that the
majority of this cash is restricted and trapped on the
subsidiaries level and not readily available for corporate use,"
her report said.
Abengoa Yield's stock is down more than 37% this year, at
US$17.03, as concerns around the financial health of Abengoa
escalated, and a reduction in the dividend could cause it to
crash.
On the November 6 investor call, Garoz reaffirmed its US$1.6
dividend a share guidance for 2015, stepping up to US$2.10-$2.15
for 2016. But Garoz stepped down at the end of November, to be
replaced by Santiago Seage.
Seage was the yieldco's CEO when it listed in 2014 but
departed to take over running parent company Abengoa earlier
this year. He resigned as Abengoa CEO after returning to Abengoa
Yield.
Continued high dividends from the yieldco would provide
vital funds to cash-strapped Abengoa. The Spanish firm holds a
43% stake in the yieldco, according to an SEC filing on Tuesday,
after handing over 5.8m shares to holders of a convertible bond.
Abengoa urgently needs 100m to pay salaries and keep
operating, which it is negotiating with its creditors for.
