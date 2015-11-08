MADRID Nov 8 Spanish renewable energy firm Abengoa said on Sunday a local steel firm, Gonvarri, would invest 250 million euros in the company and become its main shareholder after also taking part in a planned rights issue.

Indebted Abengoa has been gearing up for months for a capital hike. Concerns about its stretched balance sheet have battered the Seville-based company's shares.

It won backing in September from several bank creditors to underwrite most of the rights issue, though it had to overhaul its management as well as its business model, increasing the scale of planned asset sales and restricting new investment.

Abengoa said in a statement on Sunday that Gonvarri Steel Industries - a division of Basque industrial group Gestamp, which is best known as an automotive supplier - would inject capital in the firm and end up with about 28 percent of its voting rights.

After Gonvarri's initial 250 million euro investment, to be carried out through the issue of new shares, the rights issue will be cut to 400 million euros, and the steel company will also subscribe part of that.

Gonvarri will be investing about another 100 million euros at that point, a source familiar with the deal said.

Abengoa's main shareholder until now has been Inversion Corporativa, a vehicle controlled by the founding Benjumea family.

Gonvarri will be investing in Abengoa at a sharp discount of more than 20 percent relative to the closing price of its class A and B shares on Friday.

Abengoa said in its statement that the deal was conditional on banks maintaining their agreement to underwrite the rights issue, and on obtaining a large financing package. It did not specify who would provide the financing or how much it would amount to.

The company, which also specialises in engineering and has biofuel and solar-heated power plants in the United States, has been under scrutiny over its debt levels for months.

Abengoa had 9.8 billion euros of gross consolidated debt, including bonds, as of the end of June. (Reporting by Sarah White and Jose Elias Rodriguez; Editing by Hugh Lawson)