LONDON, Nov 26 (IFR) - ISDA's credit determinations
committee will meet at noon to discuss whether events at Abengoa
have triggered payouts on US$718m net notional in outstanding
protection.
An anonymous general interest question was submitted to the
committee on Wednesday, citing Abengoa's announcement that it
would file for creditor protection.
Abengoa is striving to reach an agreement with creditors to
avoid a full insolvency process, and under Spanish law has four
months to reach an agreement with investors.
But with a number of debt maturities - including commercial
paper - before year-end, it could be pushed into technical
default before a restructuring agreement is put in place.
The cost of five-year protection on the name surged
following the filing and the instruments are now bid at 83%
upfront, meaning that it costs US$8.3m to insure US$10m notional
of debt plus a 500bp running coupon.
