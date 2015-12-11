LONDON, Dec 11 (IFR) - ISDA's Credit Determinations
Committee has ruled that a failure-to-pay credit event has
occurred under 2014 credit default swap definitions with respect
to Abengoa, after the company confirmed it had missed payments
on six notes under its commercial paper programme.
The unanimous decision, made today by the 15-strong buy- and
sellside committee, brings the updated contracts under the 2014
definitions in line with a bankruptcy credit event determination
made earlier this week with respect to contracts under the 2003
definitions.
An auction will be held in January 2016 to determine payouts
on US$675m net notional of CDS, the vast majority of which is
understood to be held in 2014 format. Both auctions will be
combined providing the obligations deliverable into the auction
are deemed to be the same.
The ruling makes an earlier split decision between the two
contracts largely immaterial for CDS counterparties. It does,
however, highlight that the difference between the two contracts
may be larger than some market participants anticipated.
The split came as the result of the move of a single word,
"similar" to reference relief rather than law - something that
most market participants believe to be innocuous before the
ruling was made on Tuesday.
The 2003 contracts triggered after the company filed for
creditor protection under Article 5bis of Spanish Insolvency
law. It took a filing to the Irish Stock Exchange confirming
that the company had missed commercial paper payments dating
back as early as November 25 - the day the company announced
that it would file for creditor protection - to trigger
contracts under new definitions.
According to the DC ruling, the failure-to-pay event dates
to December 2.
The change was made to reflect that under old rules, CDS
could potential trigger in the event of any filing for creditor
protection, even if the company did not miss payments on any
obligations.
The majority of outstanding contracts are believed to be
held under 2014 definitions as the reference entity was included
in a protocol that enabled market participants to shift the
majority of their CDS exposures from the old definitions into
ones that were viewed as more robust.
