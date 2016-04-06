(Adds new details, background)
MADRID, April 6 A Spanish court has granted
renewable energy firm Abengoa an additional seven
months to strike a debt restructuring deal with creditors and
avoid becoming the country's biggest ever bankruptcy.
The Seville-based court said Abengoa had until October 28 to
convince banks and bondholders which have not already signed off
on a restructuring agreement backed by a group of creditors to
do so.
Under this deal, some creditors would lend up to 1.8 billion
euros to the company over a period of five years, giving them
the right to 55 percent of the restructured company.
Simultaneously, around 70 percent of existing debt would be
swapped for equity, giving those other creditors the right to 35
percent of the company, Abengoa said.
Creditors who advanced an additional 800 million euros in
financial guarantees to develop projects would get 5 percent of
the restructured company.
The court decision means that Abengoa, struggling under a
9.4 billion euros ($10.7 billion) debt pile, will remain under
creditor protection for the time being.
The firm, which started out 70 years ago as an engineering
business in Seville and expanded into clean energy by taking on
huge debts, was brought to its knees last year when its lenders
refused to extend credit lines.
Abengoa had sought preliminary creditor protection in
November last year.
($1 = 0.8809 euros)
(Reporting by Jesús Aguado; Editing by Julien Toyer and Keith
Weir)