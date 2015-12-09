MADRID Dec 9 Spain's Abengoa needs
450 million euros ($496 million) in liquidity, advisor KPMG said
in a meeting with creditor banks late on Wednesday although the
banks said the company needs less, a source present at the talks
told Reuters.
Banks at the meeting demanded the engineering and renewable
energy group which has biofuel and solar-heated power plants in
the United States sell assets immediately, including a 47
percent in U.S.-listed Abengoa Yield, the source said.
Abengoa and KPMG were not immediately available for comment.
($1 = 0.9077 euros)
(Reporting By Carlos Ruano, Writing by Sonya Dowsett, Editing
by Julien Toyer)