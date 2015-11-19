MADRID Nov 19 Credit rating agency Moody's downgraded Spanish engineering company Abengoa to the lowest notch of its 'highly speculative' rank on Thursday, saying there was increased risk the firm would not be able to pay debt maturing in March.

A severe decline in available cash resources and sizeable cash outflow at the indebted company will nearly completely eliminate the positive effects from a planned rights issue, Moody's said in a note accompanying the downgrade to B3 from B2.

The downgrade comes as Abengoa prepares to raise up to 650 million euros ($697 mln) in capital to pay off debt. Concerns over its high debt levels have hit the company's share price, which has more than halved since July.

The company, which builds, operates and sells renewable power generation facilities, said last week it had made a 194 million euro loss in the year to Sept. 30 after writing down the value of its stake in U.S.-listed power plant and transmission lines operator Abengoa Yield.

The group's auditor Deloitte had also said there were "significant doubts" about its capacity to keep operating and its future depended heavily on the cash call and a proposed investment deal with steel company Gonvarri.

The company's weak third-quarter results, in particular its negative free cashflow position of 510 million euros, placed further stress on its already weak liquidity position, Moody's said. ($1 = 0.9325 euros) (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Julien Toyer and Susan Fenton)