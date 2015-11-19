MADRID Nov 19 Credit rating agency Moody's
downgraded Spanish engineering company Abengoa
to the lowest notch of its 'highly speculative' rank
on Thursday, saying there was increased risk the firm would not
be able to pay debt maturing in March.
A severe decline in available cash resources and sizeable
cash outflow at the indebted company will nearly completely
eliminate the positive effects from a planned rights issue,
Moody's said in a note accompanying the downgrade to B3 from B2.
The downgrade comes as Abengoa prepares to raise up to 650
million euros ($697 mln) in capital to pay off debt. Concerns
over its high debt levels have hit the company's share price,
which has more than halved since July.
The company, which builds, operates and sells renewable
power generation facilities, said last week it had made a 194
million euro loss in the year to Sept. 30 after writing down the
value of its stake in U.S.-listed power plant and transmission
lines operator Abengoa Yield.
The group's auditor Deloitte had also said there were
"significant doubts" about its capacity to keep operating and
its future depended heavily on the cash call and a proposed
investment deal with steel company Gonvarri.
The company's weak third-quarter results, in particular its
negative free cashflow position of 510 million euros, placed
further stress on its already weak liquidity position, Moody's
said.
($1 = 0.9325 euros)
(Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Julien Toyer and Susan
Fenton)