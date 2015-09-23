MADRID, Sept 23 Spanish energy firm Abengoa
is close to a deal with creditor banks on
its planned 650 million euro ($725 million) capital raise, three
sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.
Banks Santander, HSBC and Credit Agricole
have accepted backing the share issue and other
lenders are expected to join the list, the sources said, adding
that "in the next few hours" Abengoa would call a shareholders
meeting to approve the operation.
One of the sources said the main shareholder of the company
had accepted an overhaul of the corporate structure and an issue
of new shares at a lower price than it initially wanted, so as
to come to an agreement after seven weeks of negotiations.
Abengoa and Santander declined to comment. HSBC and Credit
Agricole were not immediately available to comment.
($1 = 0.8965 euros)
(Reporting by Julien Toyer, Carlos Ruano and Jose Elias
Rodriguez; Editing by Elisabeth O'Leary)