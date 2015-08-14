(Adds quotes, details)
MADRID Aug 14 Spanish energy group Abengoa
, which has been struggling to reassure investors over
its finances, denied a report on Friday saying that banks had
advised it to increase the size of a planned rights issue to.
The engineering and renewable energy company has been under
intense scrutiny after slashing its 2015 cash flow target in
recent weeks and announcing a surprise 650 million-euro ($724
million) rights issue.
Banks were telling Abengoa to raise the capital hike to 800
million euros, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing people
familiar with the matter. Bloomberg added other options included
finding an investor in Europe or the Middle East to underpin the
share sale.
"No bank has advised (Abengoa) to change the size of the
rights issue," a spokeswoman for the firm said.
Abengoa has not disclosed which banks are working with it on
its rights issue, which is expected in September and the company
says will partially be used to pay back debt.
Shares in Abengoa, which builds and runs biofuel and thermal
solar plants, plunged to record lows this week, as did bond
prices.
It has 6.6 billion euros of net debt, and the company is
also planning 500 million euros worth of asset sales by early
next year to reduce its borrowings.
But investors' concerns over the complexity of Abengoa's
multiple debt issuances and open credit lines have yet to fade,
and many are awaiting more details of the rights issue.
Tranche B Abengoa shares, which carry fewer
voting rights, were down 0.4 percent at 1500 GMT, having earlier
hit another record low of 0.925 euros per share. Its other
Spanish-listed shares were down 9.5 percent.
Short positions in the company's B stock have risen to 8.5
percent of its equity, compared with just below 7 percent before
it announced the rights issue.
Funds such as Blackrock and Och-Ziff Capital Management
Group were among those with short positions, data from the stock
market regulator showed.
Some analysts had already suggested Abengoa may have to
increase the size of its rights issue. Researchers at Bank of
America Merrill Lynch estimated that in a worst case scenario,
Abengoa could face a 1 billion-euro funding gap in the second
half of 2015.
They added in a note from Aug. 4 that for now the planned
capital increase and asset sales could be sufficient, however.
($1 = 0.8981 euros)
