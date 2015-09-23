(Adds financing details)

By Jose Elías Rodríguez and Jesús Aguado

MADRID, Sept 23 Spanish energy company Abengoa is close to a deal with creditor banks on a share issue to raise around 650 million euros ($725 million), sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

Banks Santander, HSBC are expected to underwrite 220 million euros apiece of the issue while Credit Agricole will underwrite the remainder, several sources said, adding that Abengoa was expected to call a shareholders' meeting to approve the deal shortly.

Abengoa will get a 165 million-euro ($184.44 million) credit line as part of a new financing package in which asset sales will also play a part, one source said.

Abengoa, Santander and HSBC declined to comment. Credit Agricole was not immediately available to comment.

The Seville-based engineering and renewable energy firm, which has biofuel and solar-heated power plants in the United States, has been struggling for a year with high debts but the situation became unsustainable in July.

It first cut its 2015 targets and stepped up an asset sales plan on July 31, only to announce the share issue three days later.

Since then the company's market value has tumbled by close to 60 percent, or 1.2 billion euros, hit by uncertainties over whether creditor banks would agree to back the issue.

The shares were up nearly 18 percent at 1.595 euros on Wednesday on the news that a deal was now in sight.

One of the sources said the company's main shareholder, Inversion Corporativa, had accepted an overhaul of the corporate structure and an issue of new shares at a lower price than it initially wanted, so as to come to an agreement after seven weeks of negotiations.

"Expect a deal to be closed today or tomorrow," said one of the sources.

"The talks focused on the price and the corporate structure and the majority shareholders have made concessions on that," the person said.

Inversion Corporativa has also reached an agreement with several banks to finance its share of the capital increase, one of the sources said. ($1 = 0.8965 euros) (Additional reporting by Carlos Ruano and Julien Toyer; Editing by Elisabeth O'Leary and Greg Mahlich)