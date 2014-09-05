MADRID, Sept 5 Citigroup said on Friday it had
placed 35.7 million class B shares of Spanish renewable energy
firm Abengoa for 4.55 euros (5.8882 US dollar) per
share for FR Alfajor Holdings.
The holdings company, that groups stock owned by U.S.
private equity firm First Reserve Corp., has kept 52.6 million
class B shares and 20.7 million class B warrants, leaving it
with around 0.57 percent of voting rights in Abengoa.
The placement was worth 162.4 million euros for the holding
company, Citi said in a statement to the Spanish market
regulator.
(1 US dollar = 0.7727 euro)
(Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Jose Elias Rodriguez)