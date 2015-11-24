* Investment was seen as key for Abengoa's survival
* Banks declined to inject 1.5 bln euros into Abengoa
* Pressure mounts to close 650 mln euros rights issue
(Adds second source, new details on banks)
By Andrés González and Jose Elías Rodríguez
MADRID, Nov 24 Spanish investor Gonvarri has
backed away from a plan to inject around 350 million euros
($319.26 million) into energy firm Abengoa two
sources with knowledge of the situation said on Tuesday, cash
seen as key to its survival.
Gonvarri, a division of Basque industrial group Gestamp, has
baulked at the deal which would have given it a controlling
stake because banks did not agree on some of the financing
required, newspaper Expansion reported earlier.
Abengoa, which builds, operates and sells renewable power
generation facilities, has been trying to bring on board new
investors since the end of July, when it announced a 650 million
euros rights issue to reduce debt of 8.9 billion euros.
Gonvarri's interest was conditional on banks' underwriting a
rights issue agreed in September.
"Amongst other things it is a question of timing, there is
not enough time to do things as would have been necessary to do
them properly," one of the sources with direct knowledge of the
matter said, confirming the Expansion report.
A second source said Gonvarri had asked the banks to inject
1.5 billion euros into Abengoa to refloat the company, which the
lenders opposed.
"Santander was positive but the foreign banks less so," said
the source on condition of anonymity, adding that Gonvarri had
not entirely closed the door to investing in it.
"The current investment plan is dead but Gonvarri will
likely remain on alert," the source said.
Gonvarri and Abengoa declined to comment.
Earlier this month, Abengoa's auditor Deloitte said the
group faced significant risks and its future depended heavily on
a proposed investment deal with Gonvarri.
The company made a 194 million euro loss in the year to
Sept. 30 after writing down the value of its 47 percent stake in
U.S.-listed power plant and transmission lines operator Abengoa
Yield.
($1 = 0.9397 euros)
(Reporting By Carlos Ruano and Andres Gonzalez; Writing by
Elisabeth O'Leary; Editing by Julien Toyer and Susan Thomas)