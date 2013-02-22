* 2012 net profit falls 50 percent
* Halts investments in Spain after energy reform
* Sees 2013 EBITDA at 1.35-1.4 bln euros vs 1.24 bln in 2012
MADRID, Feb 22 Spanish renewable energy and
engineering firm Abengoa is planning to take legal
action against the Spanish government over its latest energy
reform, the company said, after posting a 51 percent fall in
2012 profit.
Cash flows for Abengoa, which builds and installs
thermosolar units among other services, will be hit by Spain's
decision to cut premiums for renewable energy and implement a 7
percent tax on generation, analysts have said.
The energy reform, aimed partly at curbing a 28 billion euro
power tariff deficit created after years of selling electricity
at a loss, has stoked the fury of renewable energy companies and
the investors who poured money into their projects.
Abengoa, which aims to list on Nasdaq, said in a results
presentation on Friday it was planning "legal action against the
government on its own and in coordination with the rest of the
sector".
Foreign funds have already threatened legal action against
the government under an energy treaty meant to protect their
investments, but Spanish companies have little form of recourse
because the laws were passed as decrees.
Abengoa reported a 50 percent decline in net profit to 125
million euros ($165 million) in 2012 from a year earlier and
said it was suspending new investments in Spain following the
latest reforms.
It expected earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) to rise to between 1.35 billion and 1.4
billion euros this year from 1.24 billion in 2012.
($1 = 0.7598 euros)
