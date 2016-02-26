MADRID Feb 26 Spain's indebted energy firm Abengoa, on the brink of becoming Spain's largest bankruptcy, has not enough cash to pay February wages, its chairman has told employees in an emailed letter on Friday.

According the document, seen by Reuters, Jose Abascal also said the negotiations between the firm and creditors over a wide-ranging refinancing deal were now close to the finish line and he hoped the situation could be resolved "in the next days."

An Abengoa spokeswoman was not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Julien Toyer and Carlos Ruano; Editing by Sarah White)