BRIEF-Attilan Group says board is of opinion that co will be able to operate as going concern
* "Board is of opinion that company will be able to operate as going concern" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MADRID Feb 26 Spain's indebted energy firm Abengoa, on the brink of becoming Spain's largest bankruptcy, has not enough cash to pay February wages, its chairman has told employees in an emailed letter on Friday.
According the document, seen by Reuters, Jose Abascal also said the negotiations between the firm and creditors over a wide-ranging refinancing deal were now close to the finish line and he hoped the situation could be resolved "in the next days."
An Abengoa spokeswoman was not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Julien Toyer and Carlos Ruano; Editing by Sarah White)
* "Board is of opinion that company will be able to operate as going concern" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 21 Westinghouse Electric Co, a unit of Japan's Toshiba Corp, said on Sunday it issued a lockout notice to 172 union members at its nuclear components manufacturing plant in Newington, New Hampshire, declaring that the sides had reached a stalemate in contract negotiations.