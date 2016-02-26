(Adds Abengoa comment, details on staff, state of play of
By Julien Toyer and Jose Elías Rodríguez
MADRID Feb 26 Indebted Spanish energy firm
Abengoa, on the brink of becoming the country's
largest ever bankruptcy, does not have enough cash to pay
February wages, its chairman told local employees in an emailed
letter on Friday.
According to the document, seen by Reuters, Jose Abascal
also said negotiations between the firm and creditors over a
wide-ranging refinancing deal were close to the finish line and
he hoped the situation could be resolved "in the next days."
An Abengoa spokeswoman declined to comment.
"Unfortunately the efforts Abengoa is carrying out to try
and obtain the necessary liquidity to pay all the wages due by
the end of February have not yet been successful," Abascal said
in the letter.
The Seville-based firm, which operates solar power plants
and has renewable energy projects spanning four continents, has
about 24,000 employees worldwide, with some 7,000 in Spain at
the last count.
Protracted negotiations with creditors have strained
Abengoa's finances, as it tries to restructure debt built up
during a rapid expansion into clean energy in a deal that could
spell steep losses for lenders.
Worries over whether Abengoa could cope with its large
borrowings have dogged the company for more than a year, as
investors became increasingly unsettled over how it was
accounting for some of its debt.
Abengoa's gross corporate debt was around 9 billion euros
($9.9 billion) in November, but it swells to about 25 billion
euros including project financing and what it owes to suppliers.
The company has already received emergency cash from some of
its lenders to tide it over in recent months, after entering
pre-insolvency proceedings last November when a potential
corporate investor backed away.
But its attempts to obtain more short-term liquidity have
hit a stumbling block as bondholders and banks argue over the
guarantees they would require to pump in more funds, a source
familiar with the negotiations said.
Bondholders want at least some of the shares in the
company's U.S.-listed unit Abengoa Yield as security
against any loan, a demand banks are resisting as it would
entail giving up some of their own collateral, the source said.
Abengoa said last week it needed 826 million euros of fresh
cash to make it to the end of the year. It is racing to reach an
agreement with its banks and bondholders by March, or it faces a
full-blown insolvency process.
