(Adds Abengoa comment, details on staff, state of play of negotiations with creditors)

By Julien Toyer and Jose Elías Rodríguez

MADRID Feb 26 Indebted Spanish energy firm Abengoa, on the brink of becoming the country's largest ever bankruptcy, does not have enough cash to pay February wages, its chairman told local employees in an emailed letter on Friday.

According to the document, seen by Reuters, Jose Abascal also said negotiations between the firm and creditors over a wide-ranging refinancing deal were close to the finish line and he hoped the situation could be resolved "in the next days."

An Abengoa spokeswoman declined to comment.

"Unfortunately the efforts Abengoa is carrying out to try and obtain the necessary liquidity to pay all the wages due by the end of February have not yet been successful," Abascal said in the letter.

The Seville-based firm, which operates solar power plants and has renewable energy projects spanning four continents, has about 24,000 employees worldwide, with some 7,000 in Spain at the last count.

Protracted negotiations with creditors have strained Abengoa's finances, as it tries to restructure debt built up during a rapid expansion into clean energy in a deal that could spell steep losses for lenders.

Worries over whether Abengoa could cope with its large borrowings have dogged the company for more than a year, as investors became increasingly unsettled over how it was accounting for some of its debt.

Abengoa's gross corporate debt was around 9 billion euros ($9.9 billion) in November, but it swells to about 25 billion euros including project financing and what it owes to suppliers.

The company has already received emergency cash from some of its lenders to tide it over in recent months, after entering pre-insolvency proceedings last November when a potential corporate investor backed away.

But its attempts to obtain more short-term liquidity have hit a stumbling block as bondholders and banks argue over the guarantees they would require to pump in more funds, a source familiar with the negotiations said.

Bondholders want at least some of the shares in the company's U.S.-listed unit Abengoa Yield as security against any loan, a demand banks are resisting as it would entail giving up some of their own collateral, the source said.

Abengoa said last week it needed 826 million euros of fresh cash to make it to the end of the year. It is racing to reach an agreement with its banks and bondholders by March, or it faces a full-blown insolvency process.

($1 = 0.9117 euros) (Additional reporting by Carlos Ruano; Writing by Sarah White; Editing by Mark Potter)