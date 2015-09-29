(Adds detail on convertible bond consent solicitation)
LONDON, Sept 29 (IFR) - Abengoa has raised a new project
bond to refinance a bridge loan from US hedge fund Elliott
Management taken out two years ago to fund its Solaben 1 and 6
solar projects.
The Spanish energy firm also moved forward with its plans to
change the guarantees on its convertible bonds on Tuesday.
A special purpose vehicle called Solaben Luxembourg priced a
285m 3.758% December 2034 amortising bond on Friday via
Santander, Citigroup and Credit Agricole. Standard & Poor's
rates the bond BBB.
Santander and Credit Agricole are both underwriters on the
company's upcoming 650m rights issue, as well as lenders to its
syndicated loan facility. Citigroup is also a lender to this
facility and led the company's last equity placement.
The bond is yet to settle but Abengoa has repaid Elliott,
according to a source.
The project bond suggests the company's recently announced
underwriting commitments for its equity capital raise have eased
pressure on its ability to raise non-recourse financing against
its assets.
Abengoa is selling Solaben 1 and 6 to its US-listed yieldco
Abengoa Yield.
IFR reported on Friday that Abengoa was seeking to refinance
the Elliott loan, which some investors thought could be
problematic given that the Spanish energy firm's corporate bonds
continue to trade at deeply distressed levels.
Abengoa's 375m 7% 2020 bond slumped to a cash price of
37.50 on Tuesday morning, equating to a yield of 39%. The bond
traded as high as 58 after the company announced details of its
rights issue last Thursday.
GUARANTEE TWEAK
On Tuesday the company announced a consent solicitation to
holders of its 250m 4.50% 2017 convertible, 400m 6.25% 2019
convertible and US$279m 5.125% exchangeable notes.
Abengoa is seeking noteholders' consent to provide the debt
with the same level of guarantees as its high-yield corporate
bonds. Holders have until October 26 to deliver their consent.
The company originally announced the planned guarantee
changes on July 23, a week before it dramatically slashed free
cashflow guidance on the back of higher-than-expected capex
charges in Brazil.
At the time Abengoa said the move was to stop investors
taking "irrational positions" on its credit default swaps. But
the cost of insuring the company's debt against default has
ballooned over the past two months.
Abengoa's five-year CDS was bid at an upfront cost of 28.75%
before the changes were announced on July 23. It is now quoted
at 70.5%.
