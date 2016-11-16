Nov 16 Renewable products maker Natural Chem Group LLC said it acquired Abengoa SA's idled ethanol plant in Portales, New Mexico.

* Natural Chem said bought plant at auction through U.S. Bankruptcy Court for Eastern District of Missouri in St. Louis.

* Several U.S. subsidiaries of Seville, Spain-based Abengoa filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy earlier this year.

* Natural Chem said will redevelop plant to produce biodiesel, with capacity for 4.5 million gallons per month.

* Natural Chem also will add blend terminal at facility, producing biodiesel blends with 5-, 10- and 20- percent biodiesel that will be available for sale to regional fleets.

* The facility is only commercial-scale ethanol plant in New Mexico and was built in 1984 and operations were suspended in 2012.

