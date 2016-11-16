Nov 16 Renewable products maker Natural Chem
Group LLC said it acquired Abengoa SA's idled ethanol
plant in Portales, New Mexico.
* Natural Chem said bought plant at auction through U.S.
Bankruptcy Court for Eastern District of Missouri in St. Louis.
* Several U.S. subsidiaries of Seville, Spain-based Abengoa
filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy earlier this year.
* Natural Chem said will redevelop plant to produce
biodiesel, with capacity for 4.5 million gallons per month.
* Natural Chem also will add blend terminal at facility,
producing biodiesel blends with 5-, 10- and 20- percent
biodiesel that will be available for sale to regional fleets.
* The facility is only commercial-scale ethanol plant in New
Mexico and was built in 1984 and operations were suspended in
2012.
