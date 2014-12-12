LONDON, Dec 12 (IFR) - Abengoa's announcements around the
sell-down of its stake in Abengoa Yield have left European bond
investors puzzled, as the Spanish firm appears to have
contradicted recent statements to a credit ratings agency.
"It looks like the company has been telling different
parties different things to keep everyone happy," said a hedge
fund investor.
"They've said something to the ratings agencies that there
is no public record of them saying elsewhere."
The clean energy and engineering group's transparency is
already under scrutiny from bond investors. It recently
reclassified a Green bond sold in September as non-recourse
debt, even though the debt has recourse to the parent company
through a corporate guarantee.
Abengoa owns just over 64% of Abengoa Yield plc, a company
that farms off its operating assets into a US-listed entity that
is run for dividends. But on Thursday the Spanish firm announced
that it would sell up to 10.6 million shares in Abengoa Yield,
which could cut that holding to just over 51%.
While this will improve short-term liquidity at Abengoa,
several investors said that a report from Standard & Poor's had
suggested that a bigger sale was in the offing.
"The recent S&P report assumed they would sell down to below
50%," said one high-yield bond investor. "At 51% they will not
deconsolidate the yieldco's debt."
The 50% threshold is crucial. If Abengoa reduces its stake
below this level it can deconsolidate the yieldco's debt from
its balance sheet, reducing its total debt figures.
The S&P report published on December 3 said: "We understand
management is committed to reducing its stake in Abengoa's yield
company to below 50% within the next six months."
But on Thursday, a spokesperson for Abengoa told Reuters
that it had no specific timetable for the sale.
The spokesperson then told IFR on Friday that the company
has discussed deconsolidating the yieldco as a future target
with its ratings agencies, but reiterated that there is no firm
commitment to do so in any specific time period.
An S&P spokesperson said that despite these contradictory
statements, the report on Abengoa will remain unchanged as it
was based on information provided in discussions with the
company's management, who then reviewed it before publication.
S&P has pegged Abengoa's corporate credit rating at B with a
positive outlook.
TERMINATED AGREEMENTS
Given that Abengoa has so much to gain from deconsolidating
the yieldco, several investors have begun to wonder if there is
an obstacle preventing it from doing so.
The Abengoa spokesperson said that reducing its stake
further is a decision the company will take whenever it is
considered appropriate.
But a bond investor said the company might be reluctant to
do so due to the risk of triggering a renegotiation of the terms
of its project finance debt.
In a document filed with the SEC on Thursday, Abengoa Yield
said that if Abengoa reduces its stake below majority ownership,
it may need to seek waivers or approvals from counterparties on
its projects, such as banks or government agencies.
It warns that this could allow its project finance lenders
"to accelerate our indebtedness or terminate their agreements
with us".
According to the document, Abengoa Yield had more than
US$2.3bn of long-term project finance debt as of September 30.
The hedge fund investor also pointed out that dropping below
50% would reduce Abengoa's ability to control decision-making at
Abengoa Yield.
Under Nasdaq rules, Abengoa Yield is classed as a
"controlled company" of Abengoa and is not required to have a
majority of independent directors.
This status is lost if Abengoa is no longer a majority
investor, meaning it would then need a majority of independent
board members.
Only five out of 10 of Abengoa Yield's directors are
independent, but the company announced on Thursday that it is
now taking the appropriate steps to ensure that the board has a
majority of independent directors.
Abengoa's longest dated bond - a 500m 6% 2021 note - traded
up from a cash price of 84 to 85.50 on Thursday, according to
Tradeweb, but has since fallen back down to 84 on Friday.
This equates to a 9.63% yield.
Abengoa Yield's US$255m 7% 2019 bond issued last month has
remained flat at 94.625 to yield 8.40%, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
The bond has a 75bp coupon step-up if the company does not
obtain two credit ratings within 12 months of issuance.
(Reporting by Robert Smith, editing by Sudip Roy, Philip
Wright, Julian Baker)