MADRID Nov 27 Spain's Economy Minister Luis de
Guindos said on Friday that the government believed troubled
renewable energy group Abengoa was viable, though it
was waiting for more details on its accounts after it started
insolvency proceedings this week.
The company, which is entering a preliminary phase of talks
with creditors, is a major employer and it counts
government-backed institutions among its lenders.
"We think it's a viable business project, an important one,"
De Guindos told a news conference following a weekly cabinet
meeting. "Over the next three months it will be very important
to try and seek an industrial partner (for Abengoa)."
(Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Paul Day)