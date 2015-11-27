MADRID Nov 27 Spain's Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Friday that the government believed troubled renewable energy group Abengoa was viable, though it was waiting for more details on its accounts after it started insolvency proceedings this week.

The company, which is entering a preliminary phase of talks with creditors, is a major employer and it counts government-backed institutions among its lenders.

"We think it's a viable business project, an important one," De Guindos told a news conference following a weekly cabinet meeting. "Over the next three months it will be very important to try and seek an industrial partner (for Abengoa)." (Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Paul Day)