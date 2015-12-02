U.S. chief justice appoints New York judge to handle Puerto Rico bankruptcy
WASHINGTON, May 5 U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts on Friday appointed a federal judge based in Manhattan to oversee Puerto Rico's landmark bankruptcy case.
MADRID Dec 2 Creditor banks of Abengoa , in pre-insolvency talks to prevent the engineer becoming Spain's largest ever bankruptcy, are considering involving bondholders in debt restructuring negotiations, two sources familiar with the situation said.
It is unusual for bondholders to sit alongside creditors in negotiations connected to insolvency proceedings but in this case there is a common interest to get the company afloat given the massive size of potential losses, the sources said.
Spanish and international banks' total exposure to Abengoa stands at around 20.2 billion euros ($21 billion), including financing for projects, a source familiar with the matter said at the end of September.
Aside from that, bondholders hold nearly 5 billion euros in Abengoa debt. ($1 = 0.9451 euros) (Reporting By Jesus Aguado; Additional reporting by Jose Elias Rodriguez; Writing by Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Sarah White)
* As a result of a recent review, company voluntarily filed on 3 may 2017 petitions under chapter 11