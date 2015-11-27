MADRID Nov 27 Troubled Spanish renewable energy
and engineering group Abengoa said on Friday its
chief executive Santiago Seage was stepping down two days after
the company started insolvency proceedings.
Seage, who will continue to be a managing director at U.S.
unit Abengoa Yield, will not directly be replaced, but
the company said it was turning chairman Jose Dominguez
Abascal's role into an executive one.
Indebted Abengoa said earlier this week it was entering a
form of pre-insolvency proceedings, which under Spanish law give
it four months to reach a deal with creditors.
(Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Paul Day)