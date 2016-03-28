MADRID, March 28 Spain's Abengoa said
on Monday it had obtained backing from 75 percent of its
creditors for a seven-month standstill agreement, which it filed
to a court in Seville as it seeks more time to restructure its
debt.
The standstill agreement prevents creditors from demanding
pre-payment and is aimed at giving the struggling renewable
energy and engineering firm some breathing space after a legal
period protecting it from lenders expires on Monday.
Abengoa is trying to restructure a 9.4 billion-euro ($10.50
billion) debt load and needs backing from 75 percent of
creditors for a plan to slash its borrowings and gives banks and
bondholders equity in return.
It needed at least 60 percent of lenders to back the
standstill in order to enforce it. ($1 = 0.8953 euros)
(Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Jose Elias Rodriguez)