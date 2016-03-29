MADRID, March 29 Shares in Spain's Abengoa rebounded on Tuesday a day after the indebted renewable energy firm said its creditors had backed a seven-month standstill agreement which should give it more time to restructure.

After a long auction period, Abengoa's Class B shares opened up as high as 56 percent, and at 0827GMT were up 34 percent at 0.338 euros per share.

The company's less liquid Class A shares were up 32.3 percent, after opening up over 40 percent. Spanish stock markets were closed on Monday.

Abengoa is still waiting on a Seville court to approve the standstill and also signal it will give the company more time to reach a debt restructuring deal with lenders.

The court said on Monday it was processing the filing, during which time Abengoa will be protected from creditor claims after a pre-insolvency period expired on March 28. (Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Jose Elias Rodriguez)