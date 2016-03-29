MADRID, March 29 Shares in Spain's Abengoa
rebounded on Tuesday a day after the indebted renewable energy
firm said its creditors had backed a seven-month standstill
agreement which should give it more time to restructure.
After a long auction period, Abengoa's Class B shares
opened up as high as 56 percent, and at 0827GMT were
up 34 percent at 0.338 euros per share.
The company's less liquid Class A shares were up
32.3 percent, after opening up over 40 percent. Spanish stock
markets were closed on Monday.
Abengoa is still waiting on a Seville court to approve the
standstill and also signal it will give the company more time to
reach a debt restructuring deal with lenders.
The court said on Monday it was processing the filing,
during which time Abengoa will be protected from creditor claims
after a pre-insolvency period expired on March 28.
(Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Jose Elias Rodriguez)