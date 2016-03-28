(Adds quotes, details on U.S. operations)

MADRID, March 28 Spanish renewable energy and engineering firm Abengoa has won the backing of 75 percent of its creditors for a so-called standstill agreement, giving it breathing space to restructure and avoid bankruptcy, it said on Monday.

Seville-based Abengoa, which has a 9.4 billion euro ($10.50 billion) debt pile, has been trying over the past four months to negotiate a deal with banks and bondholders to slash its borrowings and get cash.

A pre-insolvency period expiring on Monday - which afforded the company some protection from creditors - is now the first hurdle Abengoa has to overcome to see the restructuring through and avoid becoming Spain's biggest-ever bankruptcy.

The firm said in a statement it had support for the seven-month standstill, which prevents creditors from demanding pre-payment, though it still needs to be rubberstamped by a court in Seville.

Abengoa hopes a judge will also grant the company more time to reach the final agreement with lenders on its debt. It said more banks and bondholders could yet signal their support for the standstill, which required backing from at least 60 percent.

"New creditors could sign up to the standstill contract until the moment the judge hands down his ruling on it," Abengoa said, adding this could yet take several days.

The standstill is a big step towards resolving Abengoa's debt problems, which worsened at the end of last year when a potential industrial investor walked away.

The company, which has projects such as solar power plants spanning several continents and around 24,000 employees worldwide, is struggling to cope with large borrowings accumulated during a rapid expansion in recent years.

Abengoa has now outlined a plan to cut its debt to just under 5 billion euros and swap what it owes to banks and bondholders for equity, in a deal that would whittle down the stakes owned by existing shareholders to 5 percent.

But that agreement also requires the backing of creditors holding 75 percent of Abengoa's financial debt. At the last count support for the plan stood at 40 percent of lenders.

Abengoa Executive Chairman Antonio Fornieles told a conference call this month Abengoa aimed to have closed the full-blown restructuring by the end of April.

In a separate statement on Monday, Abengoa said it would request Chapter 11 bankruptcy filings for all of its U.S. units and Chapter 15 filings for non-U.S registered businesses, as a means of extending creditor protection to other divisions.

Some units, such as Abengoa Bioenergy US Holding LLC, have already been put into Chapter 11. Abengoa's prized Atlantica Yield business, which holds some of its projects, is listed in the U.S. but is registered in the United Kingdom.

($1 = 0.8953 euros)