MADRID Dec 4 Spain's industry minister
criticised energy and engineering group Abengoa on
Friday for handing out multi-million euro payoffs to executives
in the months before the indebted company entered into
pre-insolvency talks with creditors.
Jose Manuel Soria said executives at Abengoa, which could
face Spain's largest-ever bankruptcy, had not invested wisely,
given the financial cost of the group's accumulated debt was far
greater than its cash flow and income.
"It seems ridiculous that Abengoa's executives left the
company in pre-insolvency and they receive some 25 million euros
in payoffs," Soria told Onda Cero radio in an interview. "I
think their financial policy was profoundly mistaken."
The company has so far declared net debt of 9 billion euros
($9.8 billion).
Abengoa's former executive chairman Felipe Benjumea retired
in September with a 11.5 million euro package, while former
chief executive Manuel Sanchez resigned in May with a 4.5
million euro payoff.
Soria's criticism of the bonuses follows similar comments
from Economy Minister Luis de Guindos, who said compensation
packages given to directors were not ethical.
"The state creditors are analysing if these payoffs might
affect its interests," he told El Economista newspaper on
Wednesday.
($1 = 0.9189 euros)
(Reporting by Tomás Cobos and Angus Berwick; Editing by Julien
Toyer and David Holmes)