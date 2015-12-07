* Abengoa needs 100 mln euros in next few days
* Banks ready to extend lifeline but seek guarantees
* Stake in Abengoa Yield could be used as collateral
* Key meeting scheduled on Wednesday
By Julien Toyer and Carlos Ruano
MADRID, Dec 7 Spain's Abengoa, facing
a cash crunch in the next week, is negotiating a multi-million
euro lifeline with creditor banks which have asked the company
to guarantee with new assets, sources familiar with the talks
said on Monday.
The engineering and renewable energy group, which has
biofuel and solar-heated power plants in the United States and
operates assets in a dozen countries across four continents, is
on the verge of becoming Spain's biggest-ever bankruptcy.
Having struggled with big debts for more than a year,
Abengoa triggered pre-insolvency proceedings last month after a
key investor backed away from a plan to inject about 350 million
euros ($378 million) into the company.
It needs 100 million euros to pay salaries by the middle of
this month and to keep its business running. Further out, it
needs up to another 350 million euros in extra cash to stay
afloat over the next four months - the maximum time allowed to
renegotiate its debt under Spanish law.
Spanish and international banks' total exposure to Abengoa
stands at around 20.2 billion euros, including financing for
projects, a source familiar with the matter said at the end of
September.
Abengoa's shares have dropped more than 90 percent since a
peak in September 2014, wiping out around 4 billion euros in
market value.
Three sources familiar with the talks said that the banks,
while being open to injecting more money into the group, would
be likely to offer something less, between 300 million and 400
million euros in total, and seek a liquid asset as a guarantee.
"Two things are being looked at: the liquidity that is
needed and the guarantees that can be offered," one of the
sources said on condition of anonymity.
Two of the sources said the 47 percent stake Abengoa holds
in U.S.-listed Abengoa Yield, currently worth around 644
million euros, is one of the options most seriously looked at as
a potential collateral.
Abengoa said on Monday that KPMG, which advises the banks,
would produce a comprehensive report on the group's financial
state "in the first part of the week." A meeting is scheduled on
Wednesday to discuss this report and reach a deal, it also said.
Seville-based Abengoa also said it had hired consultancy
Alvarez & Marsal at the request of the banks to move forward
with its restructuring and design a new strategic plan.
One of the sources said Abengoa had committed with lenders
to deliver savings of up to 40 percent and cut as many as 4,000
jobs, or about 15 percent of is workforce worldwide.
It has already halted work at several plants or construction
sites in Brazil and the U.S. and started to cut jobs at its
Seville headquarters, the sources said.
($1 = 0.9252 euros)
(Reporting by Julien Toyer. Editing by Jane Merriman)