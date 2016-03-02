(Adds details on board, updates shares)

MADRID, March 2 Debt-laden Spanish energy group Abengoa has appointed a new chairman to try to distance the firm's management from its main shareholder and facilitate a debt restructuring.

The Seville-based company is racing to reach an agreement with its banks and bondholders by March 28, when it would risk a full-blown insolvency process after piling up debts of almost 9.4 billion euros ($10 billion).

Antonio Fornieles Melero will become executive chairman, replacing Jose Abascal, the company said in a statement to Spain's stock exchange regulator.

Abascal had been appointed only in November and was seen as a front man for Abengoa's top shareholder and former chairman Felipe Benjumea.

Two sources with knowledge of the matter said the move had been prompted by the lenders as a prerequisite for talks on a potential debt deal and a cash injection.

"It was a big stumbling block. It's a big step towards a deal," said one of the sources on condition of anonymity. "Now the two sides will be able to discuss controversial issues such as the (debt) haircut and what the shareholders are left with."

It was not clear however if the appointment will make any difference in the talks, as the Benjumea family and its business associates still control the company's board.

The second source said the appointment of Fornieles was positive but the lenders had yet to be fully convinced by Abengoa's proposals after weeks of fraught discussions.

Shares in the company, which have plunged 97 percent since their September 2014 peak, were up 8.8 percent at 0.148 euros at 0900 GMT.

Abengoa started out 70 years ago as a business designing and making electricity meters. It now operates solar power plants and has renewable energy projects spanning four continents.

But its aggressive expansion into clean energy since 2007 has been fuelled by taking on huge debts, which brought the company to its knees when its lenders refused to extend credit lines earlier this year.

It said on Monday its gross corporate debt at the end of 2015 totalled 9.40 billion euros, up from 8.90 billion at the end of September and 18.2 times its operating income.

It made a net loss of 1.2 billion euros in 2015. ($1 = 0.9208 euros) (Reporting by Julien Toyer and Jose Elias Rodriguez; Editing by Keith Weir and David Holmes)