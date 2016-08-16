BRIEF-Teekay LNG Partners Q1 GAAP net income attributable to partners and preferred unitholders of $29.1 mln
* GAAP net income attributable to partners and preferred unitholders of $29.1 million in q1 of 2017
(Changes dateline to Madrid)
MADRID Aug 16 Spanish renewable energy and engineering firm Abengoa expects to win the support of 75 percent of its creditors for a restructuring plan by Sept. 30, it said in a presentation on Tuesday.
The company needs that level of backing from all its creditors to go ahead with a restructuring plan, which it presented last week to its main creditors, in order to avoid becoming Spain's biggest ever bankruptcy. (Reporting By Axel Bugge, editing by Catherine Bennett)
* GAAP net income attributable to partners and preferred unitholders of $29.1 million in q1 of 2017
BRASILIA, May 17 Brazilian President Michel Temer gave his blessing to an attempt to pay a potential witness to remain silent in the country's biggest-ever graft probe, according to plea bargain testimony by a powerful businessman, newspaper O Globo reported on Wednesday.