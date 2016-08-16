(Changes dateline to Madrid)

MADRID Aug 16 Spanish renewable energy and engineering firm Abengoa expects to win the support of 75 percent of its creditors for a restructuring plan by Sept. 30, it said in a presentation on Tuesday.

The company needs that level of backing from all its creditors to go ahead with a restructuring plan, which it presented last week to its main creditors, in order to avoid becoming Spain's biggest ever bankruptcy. (Reporting By Axel Bugge, editing by Catherine Bennett)