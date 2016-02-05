MEXICO CITY Feb 4 The Mexican unit of Abengoa, a troubled Spanish renewable energy firm, on Thursday said it would not make its interest payment on two short-term bond issues in the local market.

Abengoa Mexico did not provide details on how much it must pay on the two bonds, which currently offer a 6.1 percent coupon and mature on April 28. The two bonds have $14.9 million outstanding, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The Seville-based firm presented its creditors with a long-awaited viability plan this week as it races to avoid becoming Spain's biggest ever bankruptcy. The firm says it needs around $335 million of liquidity before the end of March to pay operating costs, sources close to the company said. (Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Sandra Maler)