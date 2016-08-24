MADRID Aug 24 Credit ratings agency Moody's said on Wednesday the restructuring plan put forward by Spanish renewable energy and engineering firm Abengoa would reduce its debt burden, but it was unclear whether it would be successful.

Abengoa, which had been negotiating since November to cut its more than 9 billion euros ($10 billion) of debt, reached a restructuring deal earlier in August with its main creditors in an attempt to avoid becoming Spain's biggest ever bankruptcy.

"We believe that the proposed restructuring, if fully executed, is likely to result in a more sustainable capital structure with a significantly lower interest burden for Abengoa, a credit positive, but we also believe the success of the viability plan remains uncertain," Moody's said in a report.

Moody's said it expected Abengoa to continue to have liquidity problems and high leverage even after the restructuring's completion. It also said many of the conditions attached to the restructuring, such as the need for approval from Abengoa's suppliers, could delay the plan's execution.

In the restructuring deal, Abengoa offered its main creditors two options.

The company could convert 70 percent of outstanding debt into equity, and refinance debt over six years, in return for 40 percent ownership of the restructured company.

Alternatively, 97 percent of the company's financial debt would be written off and the remaining 3 percent would mature in 10 years without interest payments.

The agreement, however, needs to be ratified by 75 percent of creditors by the end of October in order to avoid bankruptcy, in accordance with Spanish law. Abengoa said this month it expected to secure this level of support by Sept. 30.

"At the current time, there is little visibility regarding the level of support for the viability plan either amongst Abengoa's creditors or amongst the affected trade counterparties," Moody's said.

($1 = 0.8879 euros) (Reporting by Jesús Aguado and Carlos Ruano; Editing by Angus Berwick and Mark Potter)