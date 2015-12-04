* Abengoa needs 100 mln euros in short term

* Seeks another 350 mln euros in Q1 2016

* To be "aggressive" on asset disposals, job cuts (Adds new details on plan, asset disposals, job cuts)

By Julien Toyer

MADRID, Dec 4 Spanish energy company Abengoa , on the verge of becoming the country's biggest bankruptcy, is seeking 450 million euros ($490 million) of cash under a viability plan presented to creditors on Friday, a source said.

Under the plan, the Seville-based engineering and renewable energy firm would need 100 million euros financing in the short term and an additional 350 million in the first quarter of 2016, the source told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

KPMG will certify the company's financial state in the next few days, the source said.

Abengoa, which has biofuel and solar-heated power plants in the United States, has been struggling for a year with high debts and its situation became unsustainable in July.

It first cut its 2015 targets and stepped up an asset sales plan on July 31, only to announce a share issue days later.

Last month it entered into pre-insolvency proceedings after Gonvarri, part of privately-held industrial group Gestamp, backed away from a plan to inject about 350 million euros into Abengoa.

A second source said the plan presented to creditor banks at a meeting on Friday was "aggressive" in terms of asset disposals and job cuts, but declined to give further details.

The company employs about 24,000 people worldwide.

In September, Abengoa identified a series of assets ready for sale in Brazil, Algeria, Mexico, South Africa, Ghana and United Arab Emirates. It had also said it wanted to focus its immediate strategy on projects it had already committed to and that did not need much cash to develop.

A third source, who was briefed on the talks, said Abengoa had been "constructive" and the climate was now "more positive".

Earlier on Friday, Spanish Minister of Industry Jose Manuel Soria had criticised Abengoa for handing multi-million euro payoffs to executives in the months when the company's financial situation deteriorated.

Soria had also said the company had not invested wisely, given the financial cost of its accumulated debt was far greater than its cashflow and income. ($1 = 0.9185 euros) (Editing by Adrian Croft and David Clarke)