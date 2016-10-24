CHICAGO Oct 24 A bankrupt U.S. subsidiary of
Spanish renewable energy company Abengoa SA disclosed
on Monday how much money creditors will recover under its plan
to exit Chapter 11 while questions loomed over its parent's race
to avoid its own bankruptcy in Spain.
Abengoa, under strain after an aggressive global expansion
into clean energy, needs support from 75 percent of its
international creditors for a deal to restructure $10 billion of
debt by Tuesday. If it fails, the company could become Spain's
largest ever corporate failure.
Uncertainty over Abengoa's future has hindered the
bankruptcy proceedings of the company's U.S. subsidiaries like
Abeinsa Holding Inc, which faced objections by the U.S.
government and creditors for failing to disclose crucial details
about its plan to exit Chapter 11, court documents showed on
Monday.
Following the objections, Abeinsa provided details on
creditor recoveries for the bankrupt U.S. units - with
businesses ranging from engineering and construction to biofuels
and solar energy - in a filing with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in
Delaware.
Under an amended disclosure statement, which is meant to
describe the group's reorganization plan, Abeinsa said its
senior and other priority claims would recover their full
investment, while unsecured claims would recover 12.5 percent.
Abeinsa's initial disclosure statement filed in September
did not detail estimated recoveries for creditors or a
liquidation or feasibility analysis, as such bankruptcy exit
plans usually do.
The company said it would provide a liquidation analysis and
other details before a hearing on the disclosure statement set
for Thursday in Delaware.
By then, creditors should know whether Abengoa has secured
its so-called master restructuring agreement (MRA) in Spain,
which includes an over $1 billion capital injection by large
banks and other investment funds.
Last week the U.S. bankruptcy court approved a request by
Abeinsa to join Abengoa's MRA, overruling objections by
unsecured creditors who said the deal would give them a recovery
of only pennies on the dollar.
Separately, a Seville court rejected on Monday international
creditor challenges to a standstill agreement protecting the
restructuring process in Spain. However, the court excluded
three creditors from the ruling, potentially leaving the door
open for them to prosecute their claims.
