(Corrects 9th paragraph to show impact on EBITDA of cost-cutting, not the amount of the cuts)

* Says to sell up to 1.9 billion euros in assets this year

* Targets 500 mln eur of free cash flow from operations

* Total gross debt reaches 9.8 billion euros at June 30

By Tracy Rucinski and Jose Elías Rodríguez

MADRID, July 31 Spain's Abengoa will step up asset sales and cut costs to generate free cash flow this year, its CEO said on Friday, attempting to regain market confidence after sharp declines in its stock and bonds.

Shares in the Seville-based engineering and renewable energy company have dropped 16 percent since July 23 on concerns over its liquidity, now valuing the firm at 1.9 billion euros ($2.1 billion).

"We have no question that this is a key priority and we will be generating a very significant free cash flow in the coming years thanks to our position in global markets in infrastructure, power and water," CEO Santiago Seage said on a conference call.

Abengoa - which has biofuel and solar thermal plants in the United States - said on Friday it will divest assets worth 1.8 billion to 1.9 billion euros to shore up finances, up from a previous target of 1.6 billion euros.

The group also trimmed its 2015 targets, with EBITDA now seen falling by 4 to 7 percent year-on-year to between 1.31 billion euros and 1.36 billion euros, down 20 million euros from a previous target.

Full-year revenues are forecast at between 7.3 billion euros and 7.7 billion euros, up 2 to 8 percent from a year earlier but down from a previous target for 7.75-7.85 billion euros.

Seage said the divestments would help generate corporate free cash flow of between 600 and 800 million euros in 2015 after a negative figure of 87 million euros in the first half.

However, investors are concerned about its ability to generate cash beyond asset sales. The firm had negative cash flow from operations of 201 million euros in the first half, but said this would be positive at around 500 million euros at year-end.

The company said cost-cutting measures such as staff cuts and streamlining business functions across regions where it operates will add 15 million euros to EBITDA this year and 50 million euros next year.

Total consolidated gross debt reached 9.8 billion euros at June 30, while first-half earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) came in at 650 million euros, up 9 percent from a year earlier.

Last week, Abengoa decided to give its convertible and exchangeable bonds the same guarantees as its high-yield bonds to prevent what it called "irrational" trading in its debt.

The company had a debt to equity ratio of 7.1 in 2014 versus a sector average of 0.62, according to Thomson Reuters data. ($1 = 0.9085 euros) (Editing by Julien Toyer and Elaine Hardcastle)