MADRID May 12 Spanish renewable energy company Abengoa plunged into loss in the first quarter with business in key areas like engineering squeezed by a lack of cash as it negotiates with creditors to avoid becoming the country's biggest ever bankruptcy.

Abengoa, which expanded into wind and solar power by taking on huge debts in recent years, reported a loss of 340 million euros ($387 million), compared to a profit of 31 million euros for the same period last year.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 85 percent to 48 million euros on sales that had more than halved.

Core earnings were all but wiped out in the key engineering and construction unit, which builds power plants, reporting a fall of 98 percent to 5 million euros.

"The situation of the last few months has led to the general slowdown of business due to the limitations on financial resources," the company said in a statement.

In April, a Spanish court gave Abengoa until Oct. 28 to strike a debt restructuring deal with banks and bondholders. The company, struggling under a debt pile of over 9 billion euros, is under creditor protection.

Abengoa said in a statement accompanying the results on Thursday that it was continuing to make progress in negotiations with creditors.

Corporate and project finance debt amounted to 9.2 billion euros at end-March, broadly similar to the 8.8 billion euros booked at the end of December, while the cash position of the company was 448 million euros at end-March compared to 681 million euros a year ago.

The work force stood at nearly 18,000 people at end-March, down 29 percent from the year ago period and reflecting the massive job losses inflicted at the company as it struggles to cut costs. ($1 = 0.8795 euros) (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Julien Toyer and Alexandra Hudson)