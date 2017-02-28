UPDATE 5-British Airways resumes flights from London after IT outage but many passengers still wait
* But Heathrow says expects BA flight delays and cancellations
MADRID Feb 28 Spanish renewable energy and engineering company Abengoa on Tuesday reported a record net loss of 7.6 billion euros ($8 billion) for 2016 and said it was close to wrapping up a debt restructuring that has saved it from bankruptcy.
Abengoa said its business was hit by a cash crunch last year as it raced to strike an agreement with creditors, which affected the roll-out of new projects. It also booked writedowns on a series of assets.
Its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) was a negative 241 million euros in 2016. In 2015 it posted a net loss of 1.2 billion euros.
Abengoa agreed to a debt-to-equity swap with its creditors last October and earlier on Tuesday said it now had the consents it needed for a planned new cash injection as part of its restructuring. ($1 = 0.9442 euros) (Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)
* But Heathrow says expects BA flight delays and cancellations
TORONTO, May 28 A union representing Canadian National Railway Co conductors said it plans to strike on Tuesday morning after the railroad announced new work rules in the midst of negotiations to replace a contract that expired last year.