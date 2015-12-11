* Agency in crosshairs after Abengoa missteps
* Warning signs ignored
* Follows mishandling of Globo
By Robert Smith
LONDON, Dec 11 (IFR) - The unravelling of Abengoa's finances
has put Standard & Poor's in a very awkward position, having
upgraded the Spanish firm six months ago and kept it on a stable
outlook right until it began insolvency proceedings.
The episode throws into question the rating agency's ability
to spot liquidity problems at companies with complex capital
structures. This is particularly important as signs indicate the
credit cycle is turning, with S&P itself predicting a rise in
European public corporate defaults next year.
"We rate more than 4,500 corporates, but not all will
perform as we expect," said S&P in a statement to IFR.
Abengoa certainly did not perform as the agency expected.
S&P upgraded its long-term rating one notch to B+ on June
30, citing an expectation that the company's management would
"execute various actions to reduce debt over 2015".
The company's then CEO described the upgrade as "the
validation of [Abengoa's] financial plan" in a press release.
But several incidents suggest the company's finances were
becoming increasingly stretched behind the scenes.
Abengoa borrowed around 275m of stock from its main
shareholder Inversion Corporativa in May. Management considered
using the shares as collateral to raise further debt, according
to a source with knowledge of the matter, but returned them
after changing their mind.
On June 29 - the day before S&P's upgrade - Abengoa raised a
margin loan against a 14% stake in its US-listed yieldco. Then,
on July 17, Abengoa sold off all of the B shares in its treasury
stock to raise cash, which IFR reported prompted analysts and
investors to warn of an impending liquidity crunch.
Two weeks later, Abengoa slashed its free cashflow guidance
in half and announced it would have to raise 650m in equity.
STABLE SITUATION?
But despite this rapidly deteriorating situation, S&P
affirmed Abengoa's B+ rating in September, keeping the firm on a
stable outlook.
"What were they thinking?" asked one credit analyst at an
asset management company. "It was clear this was not a stable
situation."
Abengoa had to begin insolvency proceedings on November 25
after a potential investor said it would not inject fresh
capital into the firm, prompting S&P to finally downgrade its
rating. It was slashed five notches to CCC-.
"Clearly, this was a significant rating action," S&P said.
One high-yield portfolio manager described S&P's approach to
Abengoa as "total nonsense".
"They gave them full credit for a rights issue that hadn't
been executed and, before that, for a debt refinancing when
money hadn't been put in escrow," he said.
Abengoa raised a 375m bond in April, ostensibly to repay
part of a 500m note maturing in March 2016. But the proceeds
were not put into an escrow account for this purpose and Abengoa
ultimately never repaid any of the 2016 bond.
BIG MISTAKES
The credit analyst said S&P's mishandling of Abengoa is
particularly embarrassing as it follows the agency's decision to
award Globo plc a BB- rating.
The rating was awarded in June but in October the tech
firm's CEO admitted to misrepresenting the company's financial
situation. The company fell into administration days later.
"It's two big mistakes made in a couple of months; it
reflects very badly on them," said the analyst.
S&P said that it was not its role to conduct "due diligence"
on information provided by issuers.
"Ratings firms are not auditors or investigators," the
agency said.
But a BB- rating put Globo in the top tier of
sub-investment-grade companies, on a par with international
carmaker Fiat Chrysler, for example.
Fiat raised a five-year US dollar bond at a yield of 4.5% in
April. In contrast, Globo was unable to sell a US$130m five-year
deal, even after offering investors a 10.375% area coupon with a
steep 94 original issue discount.
"God knows how they got that rating, it was an absolute
farce," said the portfolio manager.
S&P said its corporate credit ratings "continue to serve as
effective indicators of relative credit risk", arguing that
there is a close correlation between ratings and defaults.
"In the case of these two issuers, they were never rated
investment grade: Abengoa's highest rating was B+, while Globo's
highest rating was BB-," S&P said.
But the two incidents highlight the benefit of the doubt
ratings agencies such as S&P give sub-investment-grade
borrowers.
In December last year, for example, IFR reported that
Abengoa's management appeared to have publicly contradicted
statements made to S&P about the timing of a sell-down of its
Abengoa Yield stake.
An S&P spokesperson said at the time that despite these
contradictory statements, the report on Abengoa would remain
unchanged as it was based on information provided in discussions
with the company's management.
"The agencies depend a lot on projections given to them by
management," said a leveraged finance banker.
"It's not uncommon for banks to advise companies to 'lean
in' to their rating," he added, referring to the tendency to
present an overly optimistic picture of their finances.
