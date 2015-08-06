* Spanish firm did not expect slashed guidance two weeks
ahead
* Financing for Brazilian projects a long-running issue
By Robert Smith
LONDON, Aug 6 (IFR) - Abengoa said that its management did
not know it was about to slash guidance outlining a significant
drop in its cashflow when it sold stock in mid-July.
On July 16 the troubled energy firm raised 97.6m from
selling its treasury's stock of Class B shares for 2.8 each,
leading to questions about why the company needed hard
cash.
At the time Abengoa said it decided to monetise the treasury
stock as it no longer needed to support hedging requirements on
its convertible bonds.
But last Friday, July 31 - just two weeks later - Abengoa
halved its 2015 free cashflow guidance from 1.4bn down to
600m-800m, spooking the bond market. The company then
announced a 650m cash call on Monday August 3.
On Tuesday its shares were quoted as low as 1.044, some 60%
lower than when the treasury stock was sold.
Abengoa maintains that it did not see the shock cashflow
revision coming when it sold the shares.
"At that moment, the management was not aware that the FY15
free cashflow guidance would be revised downwards," said a
spokesperson told IFR.
The Abengoa spokesperson stressed that the "business is
doing well" and that its higher-than-expected capex needs are
due to "one-off impact from projects in Brazil". This refers to
its transmission lines projects in Brazil, which Abengoa told
investors on July 31 now have "increased equity requirements".
One bond investor said that Abengoa's management are
"admitting they have zero visibility on their cashflows".
BRAZILIAN WOES
CEO Santiago Seage said on Friday's investor call that
Abengoa now expects 50% leverage on Brazilian projects, meaning
there will be an equal split of debt and equity.
This is likely to be at least partly a result of a decision
announced in January by state-owned Brazilian development bank
BNDES to limit leverage on deals it is involved in. BNDES said
that its bank debt could only finance up to 50% of its upcoming
power transmission projects.
Also, in March, a crucial joint venture signed with EIG
Global Energy Partners - an energy investment fund - placed
specific limitations on the US private equity firm's involvement
in Brazilian projects.
CEO Santiago Seage said on Friday's conference call that,
under the agreement with EIG, a higher percentage of equity for
Brazilian projects will come from Abengoa.
Abengoa has 240m of cash from the EIG deal still locked in
an escrow account, which it previously told investors would be
released by now. It now does not expect to release all of the
money until next year.
"Expectations shared regarding EIG perhaps were a bit too
aggressive, regarding how quickly our financing partner can move
in some of the projects," said Seage.
Abengoa's Brazilian projects have required extra capital in
the past. In a July 6 letter providing further information on
its annual results to Spanish market regulator CNMV, Abengoa
revealed that "certain Brazilian subsidiaries" had to carry out
capital increases last year.
Seage said he now expects a 1.5bn investment bill in Brazil
for the rest of 2015 and 2016.
Abengoa's various corporate bonds are trading at deeply
distressed levels, including the euro tranche of the Abengoa
Greenfield bond - which helped fund Brazilian projects - which
is bid at 57 to yield nearly 23%.
It was this Green bond that triggered a sharp repricing
lower of Abengoa's securities when the company reclassified it
as non-recourse in its accounts last November, despite it
benefiting from a corporate guarantee.
