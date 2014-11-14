(Adds details, context)

LONDON Nov 14 Shares in Spanish renewable energy firm Abengoa plummeted 36.5 percent on Friday, reaching an all-time low earlier, hurt by mounting worries over the structure of its debt.

Abengoa, an engineering company that expanded massively into renewables, has been struggling with a heavy debt burden since a decade-long economic boom in Spain ended abruptly in 2008.

Earlier this year, it spun off and listed its U.S. and Latin American power generation arm as Abengoa Yield, which helped restore investor confidence.

But comments made on its latest results call triggered renewed concerns about its debt. On Wednesday, the company said that debt raised by another new subsidiary created to finance the early stages of projects, Abengoa Greenfield, would not be included in the corporate debt figures, even while Abengoa had guaranteed it.

The stock has tumbled 66 percent over two days, wiping out about 1.6 billion euros ($2 billion) in market capitalisation, or two-thirds of the company's market value.

Abengoa could not immediately be reached to comment on the share price fall on Friday.

Abengoa Chief Executive Manuel Sanchez Ortega told IFR on Thursday that the company's accountants had signed off on the accounting. "This is not a lack of transparency. We explained everything openly," he said.

Several analysts put the stock under review, while others cut their share price targets.

"While Abengoa continues to hold a valuable platform of sustainable technology and infrastructure assets (in our view), investor concerns over model complexity and cash-flow visibility as the company concludes its strategic transformation will likely keep shares volatile near term," Canaccord analysts said in a note to clients.

The share fall comes just one week after Abengoa Yield had to ditch plans to sell an unrated euro-denominated debut bond after investor resistance and target instead the U.S. dollar market.

Abengoa shares closed at 1.5 euros, after falling as low as 0.90 euros. Shares in a separate, less liquid listing not included in Spain's blue-chip IBEX index fell 24.8 percent. Shares in Abengoa Yield were down about 14.6 percent in New York at 17:33 GMT. (1 US dollar = 0.8041 euro) (Reporting Lionel Laurent, Sonya Dowsett, Blaise Robinson and Julien Toyer; editing by Jane Baird)