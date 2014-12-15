Japan's Prime Minister and the leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), Shinzo Abe, attends a news conference following a victory in the lower house elections by his ruling coalition, at the LDP headquarters in Tokyo December 15, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters Market Eye - Any benefits from Abenomics are relatively small for China and India vs rest of Asia, says Nomura.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's coalition secures big election win.

Any measures by Japan to stimulate its economy via monetary easing could raise expectations of inflows into emerging markets.

Nomura adds top economies to benefit from Abenomics are Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Taiwan and the Philippines

Nomura's FDI scorecard shows Thailand as the most exposed to Japanese FDI, followed by China, Indonesia and India

Units of Japanese companies listed on Indian markets -

Maruti Suzuki India (MRTI.NS)

Ricoh India (RICO.BO)

Honda Siel Power Products (HOND.NS)

Hitachi Home and Life Solutions HITA.NS

Lumax Industries (LUMA.NS)

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)