Aug 1 Apparel retailer Abercrombie & Fitch Co on Wednesday forecast quarterly profit at about half what analysts expected after sales in stores open at least a year fell 10 percent.

The company, which also said that it planned to cut back on store openings, forecast earnings of 15 to 18 cents a share for the second quarter ended July 28. Analysts on average forecast 32 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.